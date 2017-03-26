Austin mayor to meet with DHS secretary amid "sanctuary" debate
Austin Mayor Steve Adler testifies against HB 100 that would make uniform statewide rules for transportation network companies during a House committee hearing on March 16, 2017. Austin Mayor Steve Adler is set to meet Wednesday with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as the debate over "sanctuary cities" continues to ripple across Texas.
