Austin man allegedly lied about representing musician, bilked club

An Austin, Texas, man accused of bilking a Texarkana, Ark., nightclub of $5,000 by pretending to be musician Ted Nugent's booking agent, is facing criminal charges in Miller County. Robert James Devine, 64, allegedly convinced management at Shooter's Sports Bar via email and cell phone that he could arrange a date for Nugent to entertain in Texarkana during the summer of 2014 under a contract with Devine's business, Maximus Entertainment, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

