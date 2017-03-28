Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end gerrymandering
Austin residents can help end the drawing of district lines to favor a political party by holding Texas legislators accountable before the next round of redistricting in 2021, grassroots organizers said Monday. This biased redistricting process is commonly known as gerrymandering, in which legislators draw district lines with the intent of diluting the opposition's political influence and securing seats of the majority party - in Texas' case, the Republican party.
Read more at Daily Texan.
