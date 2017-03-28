Austin locals learn about Texas effor...

Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end gerrymandering

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

Austin residents can help end the drawing of district lines to favor a political party by holding Texas legislators accountable before the next round of redistricting in 2021, grassroots organizers said Monday. This biased redistricting process is commonly known as gerrymandering, in which legislators draw district lines with the intent of diluting the opposition's political influence and securing seats of the majority party - in Texas' case, the Republican party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke 16 hr HisPhartzz 2
Jesse Galvan Mon Have pharts 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Mon AndPhart 18
Rick Perry Sun RickPharted 2
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... Mar 25 RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... Mar 25 CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump Mar 24 Self Phartzs 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC