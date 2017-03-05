Austin Kite Festival on the Lawn at Zilker Park.

Kite Festival organizers say the City of Austin made the decision to postpone the festival due to inclement weather and park conditions from the overnight rainfall. "While we are disappointed with the postponement, we agree with the City's decision as the we want everyone attending the festival to have the experience they deserve and we want to protect Zilker Park from any potential damage," an ABC Kite Festival spokesperson said Saturday morning.

