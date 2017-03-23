Austin Fire Department Says Ferrari D...

Austin Fire Department Says Ferrari Destroyed in a Drunk Driving Crash

On January 13, an inebriated Austin driver in a $385,000 Ferrari crashed the vehicle in the woods outside of Austin, Texas. This single vehicle accident was the result of driving while inebriated.

