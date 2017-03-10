Austin Fire collisions decline as zero tolerance policy is enforced

Austin's Fire Department reports collisions with other vehicles or fixed objects are down more than a third - 36 percent - this year since the chief began docking firefighters' pay in October. A KXAN analysis shows much of the same trend - preventable collisions dropping from a high of 10 in Feb 2016 to 4 in the final months of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.