Austin Fire collisions decline as zer...

Austin Fire collisions decline as zero tolerance policy is enforced

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Austin's Fire Department reports collisions with other vehicles or fixed objects are down more than a third - 36 percent - this year since the chief began docking firefighters' pay in October. A KXAN analysis shows much of the same trend - preventable collisions dropping from a high of 10 in Feb 2016 to 4 in the final months of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW 55 min Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Subbys 12 hr Need Pharts 2
shaving question (Jun '16) 14 hr BirthdayPharts 3
News Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o... Wed DayPhartx 17
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Mar 7 PrimePhartss 1
News Expect steady rain all-day Saturday Mar 7 ExpectPhartss 1
News Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ... Mar 7 MermaidPhartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC