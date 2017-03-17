Austin filmmaker Kat Candler named pr...

Austin filmmaker Kat Candler named producing director for - Queen Sugar'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Austin filmmaker Kat Candler will serve as a producing director on season two of "Queen Sugar." The television drama based on the novel of the same name by Natalie Baszile airs on the OWN Network, and was created by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Fri Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Thu YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Thu LetsPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM) Thu StandPharter 2
Looking for young adults who love outdoors Wed RelaxedPhart 2
Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP ) Wed Carephart 2
Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT) Wed Willphart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC