Austin filmmaker Kat Candler named producing director for - Queen Sugar'
Austin filmmaker Kat Candler will serve as a producing director on season two of "Queen Sugar." The television drama based on the novel of the same name by Natalie Baszile airs on the OWN Network, and was created by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey.
