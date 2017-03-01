Austin ends warmest winter on record, meteorologists say | Weather Watch

As the 26 days of 80-degree-plus temperatures and already blooming wildflowers can attest, this winter - which ended Tuesday for meteorologists - was freakishly warm. The average temperature at Austin's Camp Mabry, 58.6 degrees, was nearly a full degree higher than the next-warmest winter season, the winter of 1999-2000.

