Austin ends warmest winter on record, meteorologists say | Weather Watch
As the 26 days of 80-degree-plus temperatures and already blooming wildflowers can attest, this winter - which ended Tuesday for meteorologists - was freakishly warm. The average temperature at Austin's Camp Mabry, 58.6 degrees, was nearly a full degree higher than the next-warmest winter season, the winter of 1999-2000.
