Austin conspiracy theorist Alex Jones apologizes for spreading fake - Pizzagate' story

Alex Jones on Friday apologized to the owner of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria for spreading the fake story last year that linked the restaurant to Hillary Clinton's campaign and human trafficking. Jones, as the Austin-based host of Infowars.com, has a long history of pushing wild conspiracy theories, such as how the U.S. government perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or how the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax.

