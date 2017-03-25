Austin conspiracy theorist Alex Jones...

Austin conspiracy theorist Alex Jones apologizes for spreading fake - Pizzagate' story

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Alex Jones on Friday apologized to the owner of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria for spreading the fake story last year that linked the restaurant to Hillary Clinton's campaign and human trafficking. Jones, as the Austin-based host of Infowars.com, has a long history of pushing wild conspiracy theories, such as how the U.S. government perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or how the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... 23 hr RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... 23 hr CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump Fri Self Phartzs 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Fri WhatPharts 12
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Fri ThesePhart 1
News Historic Austin Park to benefit from $300K in i... Fri HistoricPhart 1
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) Mar 22 Same phartz 82
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,827,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC