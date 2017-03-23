Austin Community Steelband brings har...

Austin Community Steelband brings harmony to low-income youths

9 hrs ago

A steel drum orchestra relies on each musician's ability to hit their notes, stay on tempo and put in the effort to create a spectacular experience for audiences. A small school in Austin today is carrying out that same mission to teach young students the art of steel band music and how to work together.

