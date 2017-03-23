Austin City Council: DNA analysis, su...

Austin City Council: DNA analysis, support for co-ops and affordable housing

Back from break, the Austin City Council plans to tackle more items related to processing DNA evidence, co-ops and affordable housing near the downtown medical complex. DNA analysis Council will consider authorizing an interlocal agreement with Travis County to identify professionals to address criminal justice-related issues stemming from from the closure of the Austin Police Department's DNA lab.

