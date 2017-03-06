At least 4 dead, 35 injured in train, charter bus collision in Mississippi
Four people died and 35 were injured when a freight train collided with a charter bus that appeared to be stuck on railroad tracks at the Main Street crossing. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller confirmed the fatalities in a press conference shortly after the 2:12 p.m. crash Tuesday.
