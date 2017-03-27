Armed robbery highlights homelessness...

Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem near APD Headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Violent crime outside Austin Police Headquarters in downtown is shedding light on the extent of the homelessness problem in city limits. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Darryl Alexander Wesley, 29, who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke 10 hr HisPhartzz 2
Jesse Galvan 19 hr Have pharts 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Mon AndPhart 18
Rick Perry Sun RickPharted 2
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... Mar 25 RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... Mar 25 CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump Mar 24 Self Phartzs 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC