Analysis: Can Abbott assemble an army...

Analysis: Can Abbott assemble an army for this session's pre-K fight?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

The governor of Texas is getting bullied on his request for serious money for a serious pre-kindergarten program. Messing with governors can be risky business, but Texas lawmakers aren't answering Greg Abbott 's call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Cities Are Better Suited for Self-Driving ... 12 hr SomePhart 2
Austin is worst on ICE Detainers 22 hr WorstPhartzz 2
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) 22 hr ReadPhartzz 80
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Mar 17 Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mar 16 YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Mar 16 LetsPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM) Mar 16 StandPharter 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC