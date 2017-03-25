AISD votes Monday on purchase of 3 land tracts for new high school, Bowie overcrowding
On Monday, Austin Independent School District trustees are expected to approve the purchase of three different pieces of land in South Austin to build a new high school, and expand an existing one. First, the district is considering paying $13.1 million for a 64.9-acre tract in the Goodnight Ranch Subdivision in Southeast Austin on Old Lockhart Highway.
