Acclaimed Austin designer expands with unique new Texas showroom
Austin-based James Showroom is expanding its reach with a new location in Dallas. A unique "showroom-within-a-showroom" space at Codarus in the Dallas Design District will open this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists
|Mar 17
|Beard Phart
|2
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mar 16
|YouPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12)
|Mar 16
|LetsPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM)
|Mar 16
|StandPharter
|2
|Looking for young adults who love outdoors
|Mar 15
|RelaxedPhart
|2
|Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP )
|Mar 15
|Carephart
|2
|Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT)
|Mar 15
|Willphart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC