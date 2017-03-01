A rideshare driver for Fasten denies Austin veteran service
An Army veteran leaving the VA clinic in Austin says she was denied service by a driver for the company Fasten , because of her service dog. "As soon as the lady pulled up and she saw myself and Amigo walking towards her, she just rolled down her window and said 'Nope,'" Lynn Krug, the veteran, says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
