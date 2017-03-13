a oeSurprise, Ita s Mea a " Dave Chappelle returns in trailer for Netflix stand-up special

A reported $60 million deal locked in three stand-up shows from the acclaimed Chappelle's Show star, who's kept a relatively low profile after walking away from a reported $50 million offer from Comedy Central for a third season of the show. The new trailer shows some of the fruit of his Netflix deal: two comedy specials woven into one show, airing March 21 on the streaming service.

