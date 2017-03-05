4 Bandidos gang members arrested in 2006 death of Austin man
Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell's Angels in Austin. Federal authorities say the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|2 hr
|PopulationPharter
|1
|6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African...
|3 hr
|BestPharter
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 3-5
|3 hr
|WhatPharter
|1
|Cuddlers
|Sat
|1phart
|4
|Is A Cat Caf In Houston A Real Possibility?
|Sat
|CatPhartzs
|3
|Austin, Texas: Where to stay, where to eat, wha...
|Fri
|WhatPhartss
|1
|Council Proposes "Austin Affordability Action P...
|Fri
|ActionPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC