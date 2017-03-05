4 Bandidos gang members arrested in 2...

4 Bandidos gang members arrested in 2006 death of Austin man

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell's Angels in Austin. Federal authorities say the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang.

Austin, TX

