When Queen Elizabeth II stayed at the...

When Queen Elizabeth II stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

The staff lined up for her arrival and the women curtseyed. Executive assistant Missy Kreisle remembers that when she checked, the British equivalent of the Secret Service told her to move to a different room for a better view.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 8 hr LeavePharts 5,383
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... 9 hr SelfPhartss 9
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... Fri SpoolPhartss 14
Looking for any connect in s Austin Fri Folksphartsz 11
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) Feb 2 Waitpharts 52
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... Feb 2 RedPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC