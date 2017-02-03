What to watch in Austin: Hiring freeze, ethics bill, sanctuary cities
In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Abbott's headline-grabbing declaration of a state agency hiring freeze effective through August may not actually send shockwaves through state government given sizable exceptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|23 min
|MuchPhartcs
|5,417
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|17 hr
|SpokenPhartings
|11
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Fri
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Feb 2
|RedPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC