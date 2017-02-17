What to Watch: Abbott's NFL feud, foster care, abortion case
In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Gov. Abbott has slammed the NFL for opposing Texas' proposed transgender "bathroom bill."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|20 hr
|LookingPhartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|20 hr
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Fri
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Feb 15
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Feb 15
|Stay phartz
|2
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|Feb 12
|LetPharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC