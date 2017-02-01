What $750,000 Buys You in Austin Real...

What $750,000 Buys You in Austin Real Estate

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

From a modern condominium in Travis Heights to a lake house on four acres in Spicewood, homebuyers have several options in this price range. Deep in the heart of Austin, this 10-year-old home is within walking distance of quintessential local hot spots like Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, and Deep Eddy Pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 6 min Born in the USA 5,327
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... 5 hr RedPharts 2
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) 7 hr SomePhartz 50
Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16) 7 hr RepairPhartz 23
Looking for any connect in s Austin 7 hr ConnectPhartz 7
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 7 hr GrantPhartz 7
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states 16 hr StatesPhartss 11
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC