Westlake's Skudlarczyk pins a historic first
Westlake wrestler Jack Skudlarczyk accomplished a historic first Saturday when he won a third gold medal at the UIL state meet. By pinning Logan Brown of Allen to win the Class 6A boys 126-pound title, Skudlarczyk became the first Austin-area wrestler to claim three state titles in his high school career.
