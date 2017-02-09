We're starting to bring the Austin Ar...

We're starting to bring the Austin Arts blog up to date with recent and still relevant arts stories.

She's Wonder Woman like you've never seen her before, with the words "peace," "justice" and "respect" tattooed in Spanish on her forearm, chest and arm. The latest Fifth Street wall mural at Mexic-Arte features a Latina Wonder Woman with an environmental edge who gives passers-by tips on how to use less oil.

