Volunteers craft messages of love for Meals on Wheels recipients

Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday afternoon at the Motion Media Arts Center in east Austin to craft special Valentine's Day cards to send messages of love to people in the community who may sometimes feel overlooked. The Austin School of Film partnered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas for the " Love Letters DIY Card Making Drive " event, and participants came prepared with stickers, paint, glitter a even lace and more to spread cheer to adults the Meals on Wheels program serves, said Faiza Kracheni, education and programs director for the Motion Media Arts Center.

