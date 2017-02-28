Victim of accused fitting room record...

Victim of accused fitting room recorder sends warning to other women

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A woman who says she was filmed undressing in a north Austin Salvation Army fitting room is sharing her experience in hopes of sending a warning to women and children to be aware of their surroundings. "You don't think things like that are going to happen to you," the woman told KXAN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Austin went to shit. 12 hr SHORTY 2
The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late 12 hr ThatPhartz 4
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin Sun WordPhart 6
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... Feb 24 BigPhartsc 3
Review: eMaids of Austin Feb 24 MopPhartx 4
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Feb 20 FavoritePhartzs 3
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC