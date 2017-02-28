Victim of accused fitting room recorder sends warning to other women
A woman who says she was filmed undressing in a north Austin Salvation Army fitting room is sharing her experience in hopes of sending a warning to women and children to be aware of their surroundings. "You don't think things like that are going to happen to you," the woman told KXAN.
