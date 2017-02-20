Veracruz All-Natural announces first Austin brick-and-mortar restaurant
Maritza Vazquez shows off the migas taco from Veracruz All-Natural at 1704 E. Cesar Chavez St. on May 20 , expanding on their mini-empire that includes trailers on Manchaca Road and East Cesar Chavez Street and a brick-and-mortar location in Round Rock. Sisters Maritza and Reyna Vazquez, Veracruz, Mexico natives, opened their first trailer in East Austin in 2009 , two years after they launched their original fruit and sno-cone stand.
