UT Austin sophomore wins Grammy tickets in The Ellen Show's Beyonc ...
Hundreds of University of Texas students flooded the campus' Main Mall on Tuesday for a chance to win tickets to the Grammys from Ellen Degeneres. The catch? The student with the best Beyonce costume gets the golden ticket.
