University owes students direct responses to racist incidents

Last week, tensions ran high at the university-wide town hall event on campus climate - specifically, in response to the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim fliers posted around the UT Austin campus in the past several weeks. Students, frustrated with the lack of strong condemnation for the incident from the university, as well as a perceived pattern of weak action on other discriminatory occurrences, made their concerns known, loud and clear, to the top officials of UT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.