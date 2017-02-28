University owes students direct respo...

University owes students direct responses to racist incidents

Last week, tensions ran high at the university-wide town hall event on campus climate - specifically, in response to the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim fliers posted around the UT Austin campus in the past several weeks. Students, frustrated with the lack of strong condemnation for the incident from the university, as well as a perceived pattern of weak action on other discriminatory occurrences, made their concerns known, loud and clear, to the top officials of UT.

