University owes students direct responses to racist incidents
Last week, tensions ran high at the university-wide town hall event on campus climate - specifically, in response to the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim fliers posted around the UT Austin campus in the past several weeks. Students, frustrated with the lack of strong condemnation for the incident from the university, as well as a perceived pattern of weak action on other discriminatory occurrences, made their concerns known, loud and clear, to the top officials of UT.
