Undocumented student plans to fight back against federal, state immigration crackdown
As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids continue to span the Austin area, UT undocumented student Karla Peredo said she wants to fight. "My entire life I felt nothing less than an American," Peredo said.
