U-Haul offers free 30-day service for people in Austin, San Antonio affected by storms
Norma Prieto's house on 12300 block of Mustang Mesa Drive was badly damaged by a storm on the night of Feb. 19, 2017. U-Haul companies in Austin and San Antonio are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-box container usage for those impacted by the inclement weather.
