Travis County Sheriffa s investigating suspicious package in North Austin

15 hrs ago

Austin police bomb squad and TCSO were called to the McDonald's at the 15900 block of Interstate 35 and Grand Avenue Parkway after 11 a.m. The southbound access road at Interstate 35 is temporarily closed. Round Rock and Pflugerville police will also be redirecting traffic in the area.

Austin, TX

