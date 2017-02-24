Three suspects wanted for armed carjackings in Bastrop County, Austin
A man was about to leave his property in the 8100 block of Wolf Lane in Del Valle at 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday when a white truck pulled up behind him. The victim said the suspects made him lay on the ground at gunpoint.
