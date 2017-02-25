Thousands at Texas immigration rally told they're being heard in D.C.
NoBanNoWall protesters crowd the south steps of the Texas Capitol Feb. 25, 2017 to rally against President Donald Trump's immigration actions. Rallies at the Texas Capitol are an everyday affair, but U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro , D-San Antonio, told thousands of Texans - gathered Saturday afternoon to protest President Trump's refugee ban and border wall proposal - that their efforts are making a difference.
