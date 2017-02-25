The Texas Bracket: The Lone Star 16

The Texas Bracket: The Lone Star 16

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

The first two rounds of the Texas Bracket are in the books and we are left with the Lone Star 16. Voting resumes Monday morning, so be sure to return and cast your vote for the most Texan of all Texans. Our remaining Texans are 11 men and 5 women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 min TheyPharts 1,135
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin 6 hr Stewart 5
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... Fri BigPhartsc 3
Review: eMaids of Austin Feb 24 MopPhartx 4
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Feb 20 FavoritePhartzs 3
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... Feb 17 UnitePhartsc 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC