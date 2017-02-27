The Halal Guys Will Bring Late Night Chicken and Rice to Austin This Spring
The Halal Guys , the ever-growing Middle Eastern fast casual restaurant, is planning on making its Austin debut sometime this spring . It will take over the I Luv Video slot right on 2915 Guadalupe Street .
