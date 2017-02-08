The Black Angels to play Stubb's BBQ ...

The Black Angels to play Stubb's BBQ in May | Austin Music Source

10 hrs ago

After a devastating rain out in 2016 , Levitation Fest won't return to Austin this year, but event's flagship act, the Black Angels, will headline Stubb's BBQ on May 20 with A Place to Bury Strangers. Along with a few friends from the local Reverb Appreciation Society record label, Alex Maas and Christian Bland from the Black Angels launched Levitation as Austin Psych Fest in 2008.

