Texas Senate panel OKs so-called sanctuary cities bill AUSTIN, Texas...
A Texas Senate panel on Friday approved a so-called sanctuary cities bill that would withhold state money from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation. The Senate's state affairs committee passed the measure after more than 16 hours of often emotional testimony marked by outbursts and protests from spectators.
