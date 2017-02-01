Texas governor blocks funds to 'sanct...

Texas governor blocks funds to 'sanctuary city' Austin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Gov. Greg Abbott talks with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly before a briefing on border security Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas. Secretary Kelly and Abbott toured the Texas border with Mexico in a helicopter following the briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 10 min VatPhartzzs 5,349
Looking for any connect in s Austin 3 hr Beanpharts 9
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) 3 hr Waitpharts 52
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... 10 hr RedPharts 2
Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16) 12 hr RepairPhartz 23
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 12 hr GrantPhartz 7
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states 21 hr StatesPhartss 11
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC