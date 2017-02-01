Texas governor blocks funds to 'sanctuary city' Austin
Gov. Greg Abbott talks with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly before a briefing on border security Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas. Secretary Kelly and Abbott toured the Texas border with Mexico in a helicopter following the briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|10 min
|VatPhartzzs
|5,349
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|3 hr
|Beanpharts
|9
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|10 hr
|RedPharts
|2
|Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|RepairPhartz
|23
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|12 hr
|GrantPhartz
|7
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|21 hr
|StatesPhartss
|11
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC