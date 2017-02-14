Texas couple arrested for 'lewd act' at nude park in Austin
An Austin couple knew they were engaging in a "lewd act" when they were stopped by an officer over the weekend at Hippie Hollow, arrest records show. William Hamilton, 25, and Theresa Santos, 23, were arrested Sunday and charged with public lewdness, a Class A misdemeanor, at Austin's clothing-optional Hippie Hollow Park on Lake Travis.
