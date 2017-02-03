Taylor Swift Performs 'Better Man' & ...

Taylor Swift Performs 'Better Man' & 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' for ...

"If you guys scream loud enough, Taylor will hear you," DJ/Swift friend Ruby Rose hollered from behind her turntables Saturday night inside a 62,500-square-foot mega-club custom-built for a series of high-profile Super Bowl week parties in Houston. The opening act was probably right, given that the guest of honor was Instagramming videos of her cats from backstage just before that moment, and about 15 minutes later , Taylor Swift emerged to face 9,000 screaming fans and perform a packed 16-song set -- including two tracks she'd never performed live before.

