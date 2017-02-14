Tanker base to fight wildfires headed to Austin airport
In fire-prone Bastrop County, where two massive wildfires in five years devastated the area, one of the largest complaints officials have is the lack of resources available on hand to fight fires. Since 2011, nearly 40,000 acres of the Lost Pines forest in Bastrop County has burned to the ground.
