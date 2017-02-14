Suspected TSA cocaine ring member arrested near Austin
One member of a 12-man Transportation Security Administration drug ring suspected of smuggling tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to the U.S. was arrested in the Austin area, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson has confirmed. Antonio Vargas-Saavevra is named as one of six men in the group employed by the TSA and assigned to security at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
