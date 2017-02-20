Storms cause $130,000 in damage to Tecolote Farm | Relish Austin
Last night's whopper of a storm caused power outages, downed trees and some house fires caused by lightening strikes. Out at Tecolote Farm on Decker Lane on the eastern edge of Austin, Katie and David Pitre are just starting to pick up the pieces of a circular storm that caused an estimated $130,000 in damages.
