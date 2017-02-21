South Austin Institution Maria's Taco Xpress Is Shuttering
The giant welcoming female figure at the front of Maria's Taco Xpress will soon wave goodbye to South Austin: the funky taco restaurant is closing , as reported by Austin 360 . Its potential last day will be on Saturday, April 1, with a party, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|52 min
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|15 hr
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|21 hr
|SaltPhartx
|4
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|21 hr
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Feb 17
|UnitePhartsc
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC