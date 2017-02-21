South Austin Institution Maria's Taco...

South Austin Institution Maria's Taco Xpress Is Shuttering

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The giant welcoming female figure at the front of Maria's Taco Xpress will soon wave goodbye to South Austin: the funky taco restaurant is closing , as reported by Austin 360 . Its potential last day will be on Saturday, April 1, with a party, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 52 min InPhartx 1,129
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... 15 hr BigPhartsc 3
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin 21 hr SaltPhartx 4
Review: eMaids of Austin 21 hr MopPhartx 4
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Feb 20 FavoritePhartzs 3
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... Feb 17 UnitePhartsc 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC