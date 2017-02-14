Single women are likely to find a marriage-material man in Austin - but single guys aren't as lucky

The good news: All the single ladies in Austin are in luck, because according to a new study , Austin is one of the best places in the country to find a man who's "marriage material." That may mean different things for different people, but according to Trulia , your potential husband is a man who is in his 30s, has a college degree and works at least 40 hours a week.

