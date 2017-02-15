Signature Class lecture discusses the importance of local solutions to health care problems
Speakers emphasized the need for community involvement in solving local health care problems at a Vital Signs lecture titled "Food and Parks are Health: Unexpected Solutions for Systemic Challenges" Tuesday. Raj Patel, research professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, and Lourdes Rodriguez, director of the Center for Place-Based Initiatives at Dell Medical School, discussed two non-clinical factors that can impact health - food and parks.
