Share the love for Valentine's Day: Austin shelters offer free pet adoptions this weekend
Looking to adopt a pet? This weekend is the time to do it, because all of Austin's animal shelters are offering free adoptions all weekend long - that's right, every single one of them. The Austin Humane Society, Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are waiving fees on all adoptable pets from Feb. 10-12 as part of the Petco Foundation's national "Discover Love" event, which is providing funding to cover the cost of the waived adoption fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Mike trin
|1,092
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|8 hr
|YrsPhartsx
|5
|Teen girls for modeling $$
|8 hr
|MakePhartsx
|4
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|8 hr
|GavePhartsx
|5,586
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|8 hr
|ThinkPhartsx
|21
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|Wed
|WhoPharts
|2
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC