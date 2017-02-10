Share the love for Valentine's Day: Austin shelters offer free pet adoptions this weekend

Looking to adopt a pet? This weekend is the time to do it, because all of Austin's animal shelters are offering free adoptions all weekend long - that's right, every single one of them. The Austin Humane Society, Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are waiving fees on all adoptable pets from Feb. 10-12 as part of the Petco Foundation's national "Discover Love" event, which is providing funding to cover the cost of the waived adoption fees.

