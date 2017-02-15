Sen. Kirk Watson D-Austin during a February 15, 2017 Senate Committee on Health and Human Services
The singer made headlines last year after the city of McAllen refused to disclose how much it paid Iglesias for his concert appearance at a 2015 Christmas parade. The city argued that publicizing his pay would put them at a disadvantage for any future negotiations with performers, and the attorney general's office concurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|2 hr
|goodsheppard
|3
|Austin went to shit.
|3 hr
|goodsheppard
|1
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Sun
|WordPhart
|6
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Feb 24
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Feb 24
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC